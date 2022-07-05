Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Arket
Flatform Thong Sandals
£125.00
£63.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Arket
Need a few alternatives?
Roger Vivier
Nagoya Square-toe Leather Mule
BUY
£339.00
£485.00
MatchesFashion
The Attico
Elettra Patent-leather Sandals
BUY
£150.00
£500.00
Net-A-Porter
Ugg
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
BUY
$50.00
$100.00
Nordstrom
Birkenstock x Staud
Gizeh Big Buckle
BUY
$190.00
Birkenstock
More from Arket
Arket
Flatform Thong Sandals
BUY
£63.00
£125.00
Arket
Arket
Oversized Linen Shirt
BUY
£35.00
£69.00
Arket
Arket
Low Wooden Sole Clogs
BUY
£135.00
Arket
Arket
Square-neck Swimsuit
BUY
£45.00
Arket
More from Flats
Everlane
The Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat
BUY
$130.00
Everlane
Sam Edelman
Loraine Bit Loafer
BUY
$98.95
$170.00
Sam Edelman
Roger Vivier
Nagoya Square-toe Leather Mule
BUY
£339.00
£485.00
MatchesFashion
Arket
Flatform Thong Sandals
BUY
£63.00
£125.00
Arket
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted