Arket
Flatform Slides
£125.00
At Arket
Chunky flatform slides crafted in Italy, from supple nappa leather and suede that has undergone a chrome-free tanning process. Featuring a clean design with a slightly padded upper and a suede-covered flatform. Leather insock Chrome-free tanning means that a hide is converted to soft and supple leather using vegetable or synthetic extracts instead of chromium sulphate COMPOSITION Sole: Leather 100% Lining: Leather 100% Upper: Leather 100%