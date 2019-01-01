Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Charles & Keith
Flatform Sandals
$49.00
$29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charles & Keith
Open-toe flatform sandals in a combination of materials for a textured finish. Slingback strap fastens with a metal buckle closure.
Featured in 1 story
What To Pack For A Warm Weather Getaway
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Vince
Rita Specchio Block-heel Sandal
$325.00
from
Cusp
BUY
DETAILS
Rochas
Embellished Flat Slide, Silver
$706.00
$398.00
from
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
BUY
DETAILS
Whistles
Holly Flatform Leather Sandals
$227.86
from
John Lewis
BUY
DETAILS
New Look
Pelican Buckle Heeled Sandals
$46.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Charles & Keith
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Two Tone Laptop Bag
$69.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Laser Cut Detail Tote Bag
$69.00
$39.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Asymmetrical Bucket Bag
$69.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Structured Top Handle Bag
£59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Castenar Espadrille-platform Sandals
£90.00
£72.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Gaimo for OFFICE
Linda Rope Heel Tan Suede
£79.98
from
Office
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Duo Strap Woven Jute Wedges
£59.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Missguided
Black Rope Lace Up Mid Heeled Sandals
£28.00
from
Missguided
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
17 Of The Best White Jeans To Start Wearing This Memorial Day
Finding the perfect pair of white jeans to round out your wardrobe can be an undeniably frustrating task. Between flimsy fabrics that highlight every
by
Us
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted