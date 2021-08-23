Mora Ceramics

Flat Plates, Set Of 6

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

IT’S TIME TO HIT PAUSE AND EAT: This is more than a plate. Mora is Latin for "Pause", acting as a reminder to slow down in your amazing life. You are always being told to do more, to go faster, to be better, but it's time for you to slow down every once in a while and enjoy a meal. Your Mora plates can help you do that. Every time you use a Mora plate it is a reminder to hit pause, give yourself some me time, and practice mindful eating. LEAD FREE ALL NATURAL GLAZE: We know that lead is a poison, but what some of us don't know is that it is in a lot of ceramic glazes, since there is no US regulation for lead in adult products. Unlike other ceramic companies, our glazes are lead free, meaning you will never have to worry about lead leaching into your system and making you sick. Since our glaze is all-natural, it tends to change color depending on the lighting. The color may be a tad different from what you see on your screen. CRYSTALLIZED SCRATCH RESISTANT FORMULA: Our glaze is extra strong to prevent scratches from your knives and forks. Only we produce a crystallized glossy glaze that is strong enough to resist scratches under 1000 grams of pressure. Please note dark marks may occur due to finish on certain silverware, which are not scratches, but metal residue marks. To remove metallic stains, see content below. CERAMIC WITH 20% STRONGER PALADIN CLAY: Our clay was refined and fired with you in mind. Only we have Paladin Clay which is 20% stronger than the competitors, giving you a stronger and more durable ceramic plate. The shape was designed to stack and nestle nicely in your cupboard or shelves, help your food look even more delicious, and make you happy every day. Our kitchen plates are microwavable and also freezer, oven, and dishwasher safe. MORA’S PROMISE: We provide a free refund or replacement for any defective products, anytime. Just let us know what happened. We offer daily customer service because you are important to us. Our objective is to help you hit pause, so we won’t settle for anything you don’t love. We’re not happy unless you are.❤