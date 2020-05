Sterling Forever

Flat Link Dangle Earrings

$48.00 $38.40

Buy Now Review It

At Sterling Forever

Product Details Turn heads tonight! You'll have every eye on you when you're wearing these bold flat link dangle earrings. Each dangle hangs from a secure post back stud. Available in gold and silver tones. Material: 14K gold or rhodium plated brass Features: Approx. 2" drop, 9mm width, Lead & Nickel free, post back