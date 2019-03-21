Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Zara
Flat Leather Sandal
£89.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Flat leather sandals in contrast colours. Animal print detail on the upper. Combination of leather trims on the front. Round old-gold-coloured studs. Square toe. Buckled ankle strap closure.
Need a few alternatives?
Yours Clothing
Black And Pink Floral Three Strap Sandal
$29.00
from
Yours Clothing
BUY
Castañer
Omara Espadrille
$195.00
from
Bernard Boutique
BUY
Blowfish
Belona Sandal
$69.00
from
Long Tall Sally
BUY
Soiyl
River Runs Through It Huarache
$178.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Houndstooth Skirt
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Flats
J. Crew
Academy Penny Loafers
$178.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
Everlane
The Day Glove - Navy
$240.00
$115.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Day Glove Reknit - Pink
$160.00
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Eileen Fisher
Humor Flat
$150.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted