Zara

Flat Leather Cage Sandals

£89.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

Leather tanned using more sustainable practices in the tanning process. These products are produced in tanneries certified by the Leather Working Group, whose objective is to evaluate the compliance and environmental performance of leather manufacturers and to promote more sustainable environmental practices such as the use of renewable energy and technologies that reduce water consumption. In order for a leather product to be labelled as Care for Planet, the tannery has to be certified at least LWG Gold or Silver, ensuring that their production meets the highest environmental standards set by the organisation. Certifications Leather tanned in tanneries certified by the Leather Working Group (LWG), whose objective is to evaluate the compliance and environmental performance of leather manufacturers. In order for a leather product to be labelled as Care for Planet, the tannery has to be certified at least as LWG Gold or Silver. Environmental benefits Reduction of water consumption Reduction of energy consumption Reduction of emissions