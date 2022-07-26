Torrid

Flat Front Wide Leg Pant – Linen Mustard

$69.50 $55.60

At Torrid

FIT Model is 5'10" wearing size 1. High rise. Roomy all the way down. Comfort elastic waist with shirred back. Inseam: 30”. MATERIALS + CARE Linen blend fabric. 75% lyocell, 25% linen. Machine wash cold; line dry. Imported. DETAILS Zip and button fly. Flat front. Front pockets. WHY WE LOVE IT Say hello to chic comfort in pants that know how to bring a little dramatic movement and a lot of polished style. Plus, an elastic waistband and pockets? Yes and yes.