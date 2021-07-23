AZ FACTORY

Flat Chain Belt

$470.00

New Season AZ FACTORY flat chain belt You can’t go wrong with a sleek accessory to finish up your look. Expertly crafted from metal, this flat chain belt features eyelets along its length, making it adjustable and adaptable to the desired fit. For occasions when you need an extra dose of glamour. Highlights gold-tone brass flat chain ring hardware detailing eyelet detailing adjustable lobster claw fastening Made in Italy Composition Brass Designer Style ID: BLT001