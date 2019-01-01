Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
Odeme

Flask In Gold

$40.00
At J. Crew
New York City-based Odeme was founded in 2015 as a line of modern accessories and cosmetics for modern women. Fun and function are hallmarks of the line, and this sleek and handy flask is just one perfect case in point.
Featured in 1 story
J.Crew's New Holiday Home Goods Are A Cozy Dream
by Elizabeth Buxton