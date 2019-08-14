Taking a page from Prohibition-era stashes, Talia Halliday's boozy book stows your spirits away until you're ready to share with your most trusted partner in crime. Made from reclaimed library books, the warmly weathered cover opens to reveal the first few pages of a well-loved novel, then a final flip reveals a hollowed out holder for the included 6-ounce flask. Set this handsome vintage tome on your bookshelf and channel your inner-Hemingway or Bukowski whenever the occasion strikes. Handmade in Indiana.