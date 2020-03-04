Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Patchology
Flashmasque Milk Peel 5-minute Facial Sheet Mask
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A five-minute masque with gentle exfoliating lactic acid and soothing moisturizers of coconut and soy milk to replenish skin.
Need a few alternatives?
DHC
Deep Cleansing Oil
£12.50
£10.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Organyc
Organyc Beauty Cotton Balls, 100 Ct
£3.09
from
Organyc
BUY
Garnier
Skinactive Micellar Cleansing Water With Rose Water
C$11.95
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Garnier
Skinactive Micellar Water Rose Micellar Cleansing Water
£4.66
from
Boots
BUY
More from Patchology
Patchology
All The Feels Masks Kit
$13.50
from
Free People
BUY
Patchology
Best Foot Forward Softening Foot & Heel Mask
$10.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Patchology
Best Foot Forward Softening Foot & Heel Mask
$10.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Patchology
Patchology Travel Size Flashpatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels
$15.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Skin Care
Vitabrid C12
Dual Drop Serum
$62.00
from
Vitabrid
BUY
Summer Fridays
Jet Lag Mask
C$63.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Aesop
Sublime Replenishing Night Masque
C$165.00
from
Aesop
BUY
Glow Recipe
Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask
C$66.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted