The Flashing Lights Pressed Powder Pigments glide on effortlessly and provide a pearlized color finish. They can be used wet or dry, with brushes or fingers depending on the desired intensity. This go-to product provides versatility and dimension to your favorite makeup look.
Freaky: Metallic scarlet
Big Bank: Metallic warm gold bronze
New Drip: Metallic royal blue
Flashy: Metallic bright pink
Bands: Metallic teal
Extra: Metallic bright purple
Glass: Metallic bright silver
Net Wt. 0.14 oz. (4.0 g)