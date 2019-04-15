L'Oreal Paris

Flash Winged Eyeliner In Black

£8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Say goodbye to winged liner fails with NEW L’Oréal Paris Superliner Flash Cat liquid eyeliner, for intense black lines that last up to 24 hours. Now you can design your perfect lines with ease – thanks to the no-fail wing applicator that ensures your lines are always sharp and perfectly winged. Highly pigmented, waterproof formula that stays all day, without fading or smudging. Ultra-flexible felt tip brush for an easy, smooth-glide application. - Ultra-black lines that last up to 24 hours - Easy, smooth-glide application - No-fail wing applicator - Resists fading and smudging - Waterproof formula