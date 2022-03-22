Miss Fame Beauty

Flash Of Flesh Lipstick

$19.00

Buy Now Review It

At Miss Fame Beauty

The Miss Fame Beauty LipVoyeur Crème Lipstick is a heavily pigmented lipstick, formulated for vibrance and long-lasting coverage. Our hydrating crème lipstick is formulated with skin conditioning with Avocado oil for supple and creamy lips. Our signature lipstick is lightly scented with Vanilla for a delicate aroma. Our Flash of Flesh LipVoyeur is a true nude shade with a neutral undertone. Notes from Fame: Gorgeous alone, or paired with a liner for gradience. Also, use this nude color to adjust additional shades. 0.11 oz All Miss Fame Beauty products are cruelty-free, paraben-free, and gluten-free.