Dermaflash

Flash & Glow Resurfacing Peel Pads

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

Product Description DERMAFLASH FLASH & GLOW resurfacing pads gently exfoliate, tone and brighten skin, revealing smoother, healthier, more young-looking skin. These daily-use pads contain a powerful combination of pure glycolic and 2% salicylic acids which slough off residual dead skin cells, soothe irritation and minimize the appearance of uneven skin tone and fine lines. Using FLASH & GLOW peel pads every day will also enhance product absorption. Directions: Immediately after Flashing, apply pre-moistened pad to clean, dry face, avoiding mouth and eyes. Follow with POSTFLASH. FLASH & GLOW peel pads can be used daily as a leave-on treatment during the day or overnight. Ingredients Purified Water, Hamamelis Virginiana Water, Glycolic Acid, Salicylic Acid, Ammonium Hydroxide, Polysorbate 20, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Zinc PCA, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Imidazolidinyl Urea. Caution: This product contains an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) and Salicylic Acid (BHA) that may increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun and particularly the possibility of sunburn. Use a sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterwards. brand story We empower women, no matter their age, skin color or type, to confidently take their beauty concerns into their own hands, on their own schedules in the privacy of their own homes.