Flash Furniture

Flash Furniture Black Mid-back Task Chair

$80.10 $64.08

Buy Now Review It

Comfort during those long workdays is so important making this mesh tapered back task chair a great addition to your workspace or home office. Breathable mesh upholstery and an adjustable seat will help you get your projects completed in no time Ventilated back material, padded mesh covered seat with CAL 117 fire retardant foam Pneumatic adjustment lever to change seat height Contemporary style task office chair for the home or office PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS >>> Overall Size: 24.5"W x 22"D x 36.5-39.75"H | Seat Size: 19"W x 19.5"D x 17.25-20.25"H | Back Size: 18"W x 19"H | Arm Size: 7.5"H from seat Sitting for long periods can be daunting but mesh office chairs can keep you more productive throughout your work day. With its comfort and ventilated design, the breathable mesh material allows air to circulate to keep you cool while sitting. The mid-back design offers support to the mid-to-upper back region. From behind the desk to the meeting room this chair can provide a seamless addition to your work space. The waterfall front seat edge removes pressure from the lower legs and improves circulation. Chair easily swivels 360 degrees to get the maximum use of your workspace without strain. The pneumatic adjustment lever will allow you to easily adjust the seat to your desired height. This comfortably designed computer chair will make a great option for your home or office space.