Flash Furniture

23.5” Square Tempered Glass Metal Table

$140.00 $46.22

Glass, Metal, Plastic, Steel Imported This glass dining table is just the right size to be used on your small patio as a plant stand, condiment holder for the grill or pair this piece with two patio stack chairs for an intimate conversation area Square Patio Table: 5mm thick glass, smooth clear tempered glass surface, 1.5" edge top Black powder coat finish, protective plastic floor glides Contemporary glass and metal table for commercial and residential use PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS >>> Overall Size: 23.5"W x 23.5"D x 28"H Whether adding some much needed real estate to hold drinks and snacks on the patio at home or a place for patrons to relax, have a meal and great conversation, this tempered glass and metal table can help create the perfect relaxing or entertainment environment. The ripple designed table top features a smooth surface for keeping items level. Enjoy dining outdoors year-round on this bistro patio table designed for all-weather use making it a great option for indoor and outdoor settings. For longevity, care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather. The powder coat finish lends the square-shaped table a bold, versatile appearance that matches well with your favorite chairs. This glass table will enhance the look of your bistro, cafe, restaurant, hotel or home patio space.