Sunday Riley

Flash Fix Kit

$25.00 $12.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Sunday Riley Flash Fix Kit includes both Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment and Ceramic Slip CleanserGood Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment which deeply exfoliates the dull surface of the skin for clarity, radiance, and younger-looking skin. Visibly brightens the appearance of age spots and discolorations. Instantly plumps the look of fine lines and wrinkles in 3 minutes.Ceramic Slip Cleanser is a gentle, plant-based cleanser that pulls out impurities while pulling in clean hydration, for smaller-looking pores and a clean, radiant complexion.