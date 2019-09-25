Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Make Up For Ever
Flash Color Palette Multi-use Cream Color Palette
$99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A must-have, iconic palette for pro artists and enthusiasts with 12 boldly-pigmented cream shades create endless looks for eyes, lips, face, and more.
Need a few alternatives?
Lemonhead LA
Uo Exclusive Spacejam Glitter Balm
$28.00
$19.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Suqqu
Designing Colour Eyes Eyeshadow
$48.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
Aether
Summer Solstice Eye Shadow Palette
$58.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Tarte
Tartelette 2 In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette
$39.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Make Up For Ever
Make Up For Ever
Make Up For Ever Aqua Xl Eye Pencil
£16.00
from
Guru Makeup Emporium
BUY
Make Up For Ever
Ultra Hd Invisible Cover Foundation
$43.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Make Up For Ever
Aqua Smoky Lash Waterproof Extra Black Mascara
£19.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Make Up For Ever
Matte Velvet Skin Blurring Powder Foundation
C$50.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Makeup
RMS
Wild With Desire Lipstick
$28.00
from
RMS Beauty
BUY
Lemonhead LA
Uo Exclusive Spacejam Glitter Balm
$28.00
$19.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Charlotte Tilbury
Lip Lustre Lip Gloss
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Suqqu
Designing Colour Eyes Eyeshadow
$48.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted