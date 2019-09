Arket

Flared Wrap Dress

£79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

A fluid viscose fabric gives this dress a beautiful drape, accented by the fluted, slightly flared silhouette of the skirt. Cut at mid-calf length, this is a short-sleeve style with a deep V-neck. The silhouette can be accentuated at the waist by tying up the two built-in straps as tightly as desired.