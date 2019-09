H&M

Flared Wool-blend Skirt

£59.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

STUDIO COLLECTION/PREMIUM QUALITY. Short, flared skirt woven in a wool blend with decorative zigzag seams. High waist with a satin-lined waistband and a concealed zip and concealed hook-and-eye fastener at one side. Box pleat with an inset satin panel front and back, and open back pockets. Unlined.