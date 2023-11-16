Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Zara
Flared Sequinned Leggings
£49.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
Bride by Eloquii
Wide Leg Trouser
BUY
$79.00
Eloquii
ASOS DESIGN
Petite Tux Wide Leg Trousers
BUY
£40.00
ASOS
Topshop
Petite Leather Low Rise Straight Leg Metallic Trouser
BUY
£50.00
ASOS
Reiss
Opal Velvet Flared Suit Trousers
BUY
£198.00
Reiss
More from Zara
Zara
Magnificently Dubai Eau De Parfum 75ml
BUY
£25.99
Zara
Zara
Flared Sequinned Leggings
BUY
£49.99
Zara
Zara
Wool Blend Long Coat
BUY
£109.00
Zara
Zara
Lace Up Ballet Flats With Bow
BUY
$69.95
Zara
More from Pants
Zara
Flared Sequinned Leggings
BUY
£49.99
Zara
Hush
Melanie Satin Trousers
BUY
£85.00
Hush
The Frankie Shop
Hadley Wide Drawstring Pants
BUY
€119.00
The Frankie Shop
Lamara London
Romey Tailored Trouser
BUY
£110.00
Lamara London
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted