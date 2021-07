H&M

Flared Linen Dress

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Gently flared, calf-length dress in airy linen. Wide shoulder straps, low-cut neckline at front, and slightly lower-cut neckline at back with drawstring. Lined at top. Size The model is 180cm/5'11" and wears a size S Composition Linen 100% Art. No. 0989600001 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large