Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Valentino
Flared Jeans
$683.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Featured in 1 story
Our Top 10 Denim Predictions For 2018
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
AYR
The Bomb Pop Jeans
$225.00
from
AYR
BUY
DETAILS
Good American
Good Straight Raw Hem High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
$169.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Viden
Brod Pant
$368.00
from
Totokaelo
BUY
DETAILS
J Brand
Tailored High-rise Flare
$198.00
from
J Brand
BUY
More from Valentino
DETAILS
Valentino
A-line Wool-blend Mini Skorts
£740.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Valentino
Small V-ring Smooth Calfskin Crossbody Bag
$2145.00
from
Valentino
BUY
DETAILS
Valentino
Formal Dress
$2500.00
$1175.00
from
Yoox
BUY
DETAILS
Valentino
Floral Velvet & Silk Maxi Dress
$9900.00
$5939.00
from
Barneys Warehouse
BUY
More from Jeans
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Full Length Wide Leg Jeans In Neon Pastel Green
£35.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Florence Authentic Straight Leg Jeans In Bone Chalky Wh
£32.00
£25.50
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Ombré Lavender Jeans
$560.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Universal Thread
Plus Size Mid-rise Destroyed Girlfriend Cropped Skinny
$29.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Trends
Fashion
I Tried A 7-Item Capsule Wardrobe & It Wasn't Nearly As Limi...
The past few years have given rise to a strange combination of minimalism and maximalism. Bombarded with information about our spending habits (the
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Fashion
15 One Shoulder Tops That Are Sexy Without Trying Too Hard
First comes legs, then comes cleavage, then comes...shoulders? It may seem like a strange body part to consider sexy, but shoulders are the coolest and
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Sculptural Heels Are The Work-Of-Art Shoe Trend You Need For Spring
Nine times out of ten, if you start seeing a certain accessory over and over, it's probably a Jacquemus original. Just look at what happened with his
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted