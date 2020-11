Banana Republic

Flare-sleeve Sweater Dress

$139.00 $69.50

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

SOFT & WARM: Made with a blended yarn with Merino wool for extra warmth., COLUMN FIT: Semi-fitted through the shoulder and chest, straight through the waist, hip, and thigh. Flared sleeves., Crew neck., Belted waist., Straight hem with 10" side="" slits."="