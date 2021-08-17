United States
Eloquii
Flare Sleeve Dress With Cutouts
$124.95$49.99
At Eloquii
Flare sleeve dress with cutouts easy fit bodice elasticized waist seam functional back ties Flutter sleeve bodice lined only Non stretch woven pebble cotton jacquard Midi- Hits at below knee Model is 5'10" size 14 length on the model is 54". 100% Cotton Turn garment inside out. Machine wash on a cold gentle cycle with like colors Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed and tumble dry low. Use a cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1237741