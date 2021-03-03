Hay

At Liberty London

Editor's Notes Brighten your dining or living space with the Flare candlestick holder from Danish design brand, HAY. Crafted from heat-resistant borosilicate glass, this decorative candle holder is tinted in a light pink hue with a bold blue rim that catches the light of a flickering flame, wherever you place it. With a thick cylindrical stem and a rounded foot, it will bring a contemporary twist to your interior style – use alongside other candle holders to enhance an atmospheric table setting. Read more Features Flare medium candlestick holder Borosilicate glass Light pink tint with blue rim Cylindrical stem Round foot Hand wash only with warm water Do not use sharp objects to remove wax COMPOSITION & SIZE 100% Borosilicate Glass H: 14cm, Dia: 11cm Read more About Hay HAY is a Danish design brand working out of a big, colourful studio in Horsens. Inspired by the glory days of mid-20th century Scandinavian design, the brand – sitting somewhere between architecture and fashion – explores and responds to the needs of contemporary life. HAY has collaboration in its DNA, nurturing young talent and working with designers across the world. At the heart of everything it does is an elegant playfulness.