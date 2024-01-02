Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Eberjey
Flannel Short Holiday Pajama Set
$168.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomingdale's
Need a few alternatives?
Eberjey
Flannel Short Holiday Pajama Set
BUY
$168.00
Bloomingdale's
Intimately
Fallin' For Flannel Lounge Pants
BUY
$88.00
Free People
Jenni Kayne
Flannel Pajama Top
BUY
$145.00
Jenni Kayne
Gap
Relaxed Flannel Pj Shirt
BUY
$27.99
$39.99
Gap Factory
More from Eberjey
Eberjey
Inez Washable Silk Printed Long Pj Set
BUY
$298.00
Eberjey
Eberjey
Inez Washable Silk Long Pj Set
BUY
£335.00
Eberjey
Eberjey
Gisele Piped Stretch Modal Pajama Set
BUY
$138.00
Net-A-Porter
Eberjey
Inez Washable Silk Printed Long Pj Set
BUY
$298.00
Eberjey
More from Sleepwear
Eberjey
Flannel Short Holiday Pajama Set
BUY
$168.00
Bloomingdale's
Intimately
Fallin' For Flannel Lounge Pants
BUY
$88.00
Free People
Jenni Kayne
Flannel Pajama Top
BUY
$145.00
Jenni Kayne
Gap
Relaxed Flannel Pj Shirt
BUY
$27.99
$39.99
Gap Factory
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted