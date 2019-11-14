Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Gap
Flannel Pajama Set
$69.96
$41.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Gap
Soft, cozy flannel weave. Long sleeves. Notch lapel collar, button-front. Drawcord ties at elasticized waistband. Matching eye mask included. Contrast piping throughout. Assorted allover prints.
Need a few alternatives?
Gap
Logo Pajama Set
$69.95
$42.00
from
Gap
BUY
Gap
Stripe Ribbed Pajama Set
$69.95
$42.00
from
Gap
BUY
Plush
Silky Jungle Print Pj Set
$136.00
$81.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
TNA
Fleece Hoodie
$98.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Gap
Gap
Teddy Coat
$148.00
from
Gap
BUY
Gap
Https://www.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=493846002&tid
$98.00
from
Gap
BUY
Gap
Sherpa-lined Oversized Icon Denim Jacket
$98.00
$59.00
from
Gap
BUY
Gap
Crazy Stripe Scarf
$39.95
$30.00
from
Gap
BUY
More from Sleepwear
Gap
Logo Pajama Set
$69.95
$42.00
from
Gap
BUY
Gap
Stripe Ribbed Pajama Set
$69.95
$42.00
from
Gap
BUY
Plush
Silky Jungle Print Pj Set
$136.00
$81.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
TNA
Fleece Hoodie
$98.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted