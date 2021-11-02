J. Crew

Flannel Long-sleeve Pajama Set In Black Watch Tartan

$110.00 $82.50

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Something about a matching pj set always makes us sleep better. We updated our classic menswear-inspired silhouette with a slightly higher rise and a more relaxed fit so you can rest even easier. Plus, this set is crafted in ultracozy flannel at a Fair Trade Certified™ factory that provides additional income and better conditions for the people who work there. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative.