Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Mules & Clogs
Havva
Flame Sandal
$350.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Havva
Our most coveted sandal is here. Melt the sidewalk with these asymmetric slingback sandals that feature a full flame motif sock.
Need a few alternatives?
Baldinini
Derby College Shoes
BUY
$367.00
Farfetch
Birkenstock
Zermatt Shearling Lined Slipper
BUY
£98.00
Free People
Bueno | Free People
Sadie Slip On Sandals
BUY
$100.00
Free People
Charles & Keith
Chunky Brogues - Black
BUY
$73.00
Charles & Keith
More from Havva
Havva
The Monogram Sandal
BUY
$388.00
Havva
Havva
Flame Sandal
BUY
$329.60
$412.00
Havva Mustafa
Havva
Flame Sandal
BUY
$439.00
Havva
More from Mules & Clogs
Havva
Flame Sandal
BUY
$350.00
Havva
Baldinini
Derby College Shoes
BUY
$367.00
Farfetch
FP Collection
Callum Clogs
BUY
$99.95
$168.00
Free People
Simon Miller
Vegan Platform Bubble Clog
BUY
$555.00
Simon Miller
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted