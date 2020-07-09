Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
MISBHV
Flame Hoop Earrings
$321.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Silver-tone sterling silver flame hoop earrings from MISBHV featuring a butterfly fastening and a logo plaque.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
A New Day
Thick Hoop Earrings
$7.99
from
Target
BUY
Gypsy BK
Muni Matte Earrings
$69.40
from
Gypsy BK
BUY
Gimaguas
Salsa Hoops
€39.00
from
Gimaguas
BUY
Laura Lombardi
Onda Charm Earrings
$100.00
from
Laura Lombardi
BUY
More from MISBHV
MISBHV
Kith Women X Misbhv Active Longsleeve
$150.00
from
Kith
BUY
MISBHV
Floral Asymmetrical Dress
$740.00
$222.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
MISBHV
Six Years Down Jacket
$875.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Earrings
Otiumberg
Crescent Stud With Amethyst & Yellow Gold Vermeil
£50.00
from
Otiumberg
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Shell Drop Earrings
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
SUGARFIX by BaubleBar
Geometric Resin Hoop Earrings
$12.99
from
Target
BUY
Ana Luisa
Anni Earring
$59.00
$45.00
from
Ana Luisa
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted