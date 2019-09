Fjällräven

Fjallraven Kanken Laptop Bag

$109.95

Buy Now Review It

At Moosejaw

The Fjallraven Kanken 13 Inch Laptop Bag is a classic bag that'll carry your laptop. School, work, travel, into town for a day at the coffee shop, whatever you've gotta do, this will bring your stuff along with you. Durable canvas fabric, padded shoulder straps and a padded section in the back. Don't leave home without grabbing those top handles first.