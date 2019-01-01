Uncommon Goods

The contents of this compact, vegan leather case have a superpower: fighting entropy, the tendency of things to devolve from order to chaos. Your carry-on suitcase handle comes loose: entropy! Open the kit, take out the interchangable handle and a screwdriver bit, and halt the enemy. The zipper on your favorite jacket breaks: entropy! Fix it with the needle-nosed pliers, and the enemy is vanquished again. You can also engage in entropy prevention, by, say, using the measuring tape to make sure that reclaimed barnwood flower box you just fell in love with isn't too big for your window. These mighty tools don't want to just sit around looking pretty in their snug, elastic-banded homes. Heat-treated and chrome-plated to resist corrosion, they're primed for battle. Made in China.