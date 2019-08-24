Inspired by backstage makeup techniques, Dior Fix It 2-in-1 Prime & Conceal is the brand's first multipurpose concealer designed for use as a skin perfector in your makeup routine or for touchups. Fix It conceals facial blemishes, helps erase undereye circles and dark areas, and primes the lips before applying lipstick. The center boasts a formula enriched with a soft-focus powder to produce an even and perfected skin surface. Wrinkles appear faded, pores filled and lips smoothed. Around this central core, a full-coverage shade conceals color imperfections such as dark circles, pigment spots and slight redness."/