five.two

Five Two Over-the-sink Drying Rack

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

Our Five Two Drying Rack rolls out, fits over your sink, and stows away in seconds. Silicone-coated stainless steel holds up under hefty pots and supports delicate glassware alike, while a perforated ledge and built-in utensil caddy makes room for all the extras. The rack and caddy alike are designed to promote extra air-flow, which makes for quicker drying times, too