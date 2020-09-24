United States
five.two
Five Two Over-the-sink Drying Rack
$45.00
At Food52
Our Five Two Drying Rack rolls out, fits over your sink, and stows away in seconds. Silicone-coated stainless steel holds up under hefty pots and supports delicate glassware alike, while a perforated ledge and built-in utensil caddy makes room for all the extras. The rack and caddy alike are designed to promote extra air-flow, which makes for quicker drying times, too