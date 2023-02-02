Intelligent Change

At Revolve

Coined the simplest, most effective thing you can do everyday to be happier, "The Five Minute Journal" has been created by combining the proven elements of positive psychology that can make all of the difference in your life. Begin and end each day on a positive note Morning Routine: You will be posed with three simple questions in the first moments after you awaken each day Night Routine: Before laying your head to rest, you will reflect on that day's positive experiences and focus on how to craft a more fulfilling tomorrow Shiro Echo carbon neutral, 100% recycled, biodegradable, and FSC certified paper by Favini Bound in 100% cloth based natural fabrics Measures approx 5.10" W x 8.70" H x 0.80" D Revolve Style No. ICHA-WA9 Manufacturer Style No. FIVEMINUTEJ