Hardie Grant

Five Ingredient Vegan

From the author of 15 Minute Vegan, Five Ingredient Vegan showcases simple yet exciting recipes using five ingredients or fewer. It's perfect for vegans and non-vegans alike looking for effortless ways to introduce plant-based meals into their everyday cooking. Katy Beskow is the expert on making easy meals for home cooks – even if you're not confident in the kitchen or with vegan cooking. Using ingredients available from your local supermarket and with a list of larder essentials, plus helpful tips throughout, you'll have everything you need to fill food with taste and texture.