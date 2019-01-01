Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
five and two
Five And Two Alicia Hoops In Gold
£39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Gold plated earrings. Chain link detail. Post back closure. Measures approx 1.75" H. Revolve Style No. FIVR-WL103. Manufacturer Style No. EALIG.
Need a few alternatives?
BaubleBar
Dalilah Small Tube Huggie Hoops
$36.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Mini Mia Hoop Earrings
$36.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Adina's Jewels
Double Row Synthetic Turquoise Huggie Earrings
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Catbird
Emerald And Malachite Hoop (single)
$227.00
from
Catbird
BUY
More from five and two
five and two
Five And Two Alicia Hoops In Gold
$40.00
from
Revolve
BUY
five and two
Alexa Necklace
$46.00
from
five and two
BUY
five and two
Alex Rose Pendant Earrings
$45.00
from
Local Eclectic
BUY
five and two
Jill Hoop Earrings
$56.00
from
five and two
BUY
More from Earrings
P D Paola
Giselle Gold Earrings
£65.00
from
P D Paola
BUY
Soko
Tulla Outline Threader Earrings
$68.00
from
Soko
BUY
Mango
Resin Pendant Earrings
£12.99
from
Mango
BUY
Uterqüe
Heart Earrings
£49.00
from
Uterqüe
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted