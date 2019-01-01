Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
H&M
Fitted Wool Jacket - Premium
£99.99
£60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
PREMIUM QUALITY. Fitted jacket in gently draping wool twill with peak lapels, flap front pockets, buttons at the front and concealed buttons at the cuffs. Lined.
Need a few alternatives?
Sessùn
Titouh Bomber Jacket
$295.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Talula
Omotesando Jacket
$95.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Calvin Klein 205West39NYC
Layered Double-breasted Checked Coat
$3223.00
$2256.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Mango
Quilted Leather Jacket
$299.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Tote-bag Backpack
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
H&m+ Jacket
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Outerwear
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
BDG
Hooded Surplus Jacket
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted