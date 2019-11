H&M

Fitted Slim-fit Pants

$79.99 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

STUDIO COLLECTION/PREMIUM QUALITY. Pants in woven stretch fabric made from a viscose blend. Regular waist, fitted waistband, and fly with concealed zip and concealed hook-and-eye fastener. Small front pockets with flap and snap fastener, mock back pocket, and straight legs with stitched creases. Slit at hems.