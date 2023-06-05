Theory

Our classic fitted shirt is tailored in a polished, feminine shape that can be worn alone or under a blazer. It’s detailed with a hidden button placket, adjustable cuffs, mother-of-pearl buttons, and a rounded hem. Crafted with our lightweight, breathable silk georgette with an elegant drape that’s easy to style all year round. Our silk georgette is MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX® certified. All products with this certification are made without harmful chemicals, in environmentally and socially responsible facilities. Each component of the garment, the factory, and the mill have been certified by OEKO-TEX®. Style #: M0102536