Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
& Other Stories
Fitted Ruched Top
$69.00
$34.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Keep up with our news, co-labs and latest stories. All new subscribers get 15% off one purchase.
Need a few alternatives?
Eloquii
Wrap Top With Loop Tie
BUY
$54.95
Eloquii
Vintaholic
Vintage 80s Luxe Nautical Collar Haute Boheme Blouse
BUY
£32.00
asos marketplace
J. Crew
Silk-twill Ruffle-collar Top
BUY
$73.99
$148.00
J. Crew
& Other Stories
Fitted Smocked Ruffle Top
BUY
£60.00
£75.00
& Other Stories
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Mini Shirt Dress
BUY
$53.00
$89.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Leopard Jacquard Silk Rob
BUY
$149.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Oversized Wool Blend Workwear Shirt
BUY
$104.00
$149.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Relaxed Belted Coat
BUY
£104.00
£175.00
& Other Stories
More from Tops
Topshop
Shimmer Lettuce Hem T-shirt
BUY
C$40.00
ASOS
& Other Stories
Oversized Wool Blend Workwear Shirt
BUY
$104.00
$149.00
& Other Stories
Violeta
Embroidered Ribbed-knit Top
BUY
C$59.99
Mango
Violeta
Embroidered Ribbed-knit Top
BUY
$49.99
Mango
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted