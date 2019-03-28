Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
H&M
Fitted Jacket
$49.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Fitted, single-breasted jacket in twill made from a viscose blend. Pointed lapels, welt front pockets, and covered buttons at cuffs. Vent at back. Lined.
Featured in 1 story
What To Wear To Work: From Formal To Creative
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DVF
Crepe Smoking Jacket
$648.00
from
DVF
BUY
Boutique by Jaeger
Mini Lurex Spot Jacket
$133.69
from
House of Fraser
BUY
Nomia
Slit Back Vest
$490.00
from
La Garçonne
BUY
Theory
Lanai Urban Blazer
$375.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Pleated Skirt
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Tote-bag Backpack
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Suiting
The Drop
Blake Long Blazer
$69.90
from
Amazon
BUY
Anita Ko for Tibi
Mixed Check Belted Steward Blazer
$595.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Topshop
Double Breasted Jacket
$100.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Munthe
Dietes Checked Woven Blazer
$385.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted