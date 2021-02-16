Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
And Other Stories
Fitted Gathered Square Neck Top
$89.00
$44.00
Buy Now
Review It
At And Other Stories
Keep up with our news, co-labs and latest stories. All new subscribers get 15% off one purchase.
Need a few alternatives?
Wosalba
Long Sleeve Turtleneck Slim Top
BUY
$22.99
Amazon
Nike
Yoga Pullover
BUY
$75.00
Nike
Madewell
Whisper Cotton Rib-crewneck Long-sleeve Tee
BUY
$12.97
$32.00
Madewell
Cuddl Duds
Fleece Wear Long Sleeve Crewneck Top
BUY
$15.74
$20.99
Kohls
More from And Other Stories
And Other Stories
Cycling Shorts
BUY
$49.00
And Other Stories
And Other Stories
Sunset Pendant Necklace
BUY
£17.00
& Other Stories
And Other Stories
Velvet Tie Dye Tailored Trousers
BUY
£51.00
£85.00
& Other Stories
And Other Stories
High Waisted Linen-blend Shorts
BUY
£55.00
& Other Stories
More from Tops
Banana Republic
Scoop-neck Thong Bodysuit
BUY
$39.50
Banana Republic
Ava & Viv
Plus Size Long Sleeve Turtleneck Knit Shirt
BUY
$14.99
Target
Wosalba
Long Sleeve Turtleneck Slim Top
BUY
$22.99
Amazon
Nike
Yoga Pullover
BUY
$75.00
Nike
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted