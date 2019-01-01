Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
& Other Stories
Fitted Cotton Blend Cardigan
£49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Ribbed cotton blend cardigan with a v-cut neckline and shiny gold toned buttons. Secondskin fit Length of cardigan: 55.5cm / 21.8 (size S) Model wears: S.
Need a few alternatives?
TipsyElves
Garland Cardigan
$59.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Maiami
Mohair Big Cardigan
€385.71
from
Maiami
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Alpaca Blend Cardigan
$149.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Leith
Dolman Sleeve Cardigan
$69.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Straw Blend Sunhat
£27.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Rounded Cat Eye Sunglasses
£23.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Sweaters
Cefinn
Eva Ribbed Wool Turtleneck Sweater
$290.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Paloma Wool
Yin Yang
€118.00
from
Paloma Wool
BUY
Hades
Joy Division Black & White Jumper
£220.00
from
Hades
BUY
Rejina Pyo
Lyn Asymmetric Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
£770.00
£462.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted