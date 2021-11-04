Arket

Fitted Cashmere Hood

£59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

Knitted in a 1x1 rib, this fitted hood is made from a super soft blend of recycled cashmere and RWS certified wool. The ultimate piece for staying warm on a chilly day. Certified according to the Responsible Wool Standard (CU815571) The wool comes from non-mulesed sheep and is certified according to the Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) – an independent, voluntary standard ensuring that wool from certified farms is properly identified and tracked through all processing stages. The goal of RWS is to protect the sheep that supply the wool and the land on which they graze COMPOSITION Cashmere 72%, Wool 28%