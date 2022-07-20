Skims

Fits Everybody Super Cropped T-shirt

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Skims

Life changing crop Okay so let me just start with my measurements because I was really worried when I was picking sizes! I am 5’5 around 115 and a 32DD (with implants) honestly my arms are chunkier and I have a very small ribcage area so I was thinking of XS or a S. I ended up going with a small and I’m soooo glad it fits like a glove. I know that if my boobs were naturally lower or bigger this size would still be perf! I wear this crop like multiple times a week. It is perfect for the gym, for lounging, for going out!!! It is thin, so beware with the lighter colors but I love a good nip moment so I didn’t mind. Maybe nipple covers would be perf or a skims seamless bra. Washing I wash with cold/warm and lay to dry, they dry well and fast!! Overall 10/10 and can’t wait to buy all the colors.