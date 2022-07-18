Skims

Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Skims

Amazing but sizing is way off I wear a 32DD and according to the sizing chart I should order a XS, so I did. It was way too small...pushed my boobs out at the top. Then I ordered a Small and a Medium and they both fit but give you different looks if you want a lift get the small, but if you want perfect comfort and coverage (not too much though) go with the medium. I kept both! I will wear the medium to sleep in and around the house and the small when I want to look sexier. The material is so stretchy that both sizes will work. I will say the medium is a perfect fit, to the point where you don’t even feel it on. I hope this helps!